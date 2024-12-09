Calderdale company’s unique ‘forever customer care’ puts it in line for top national award

An Elland company which sells iconic coffee machines throughout the UK has a good chance of winning one of the country’s most prestigious customer service awards.

Gaggia UK is based in Elland and has been shortlisted for the Customer Focus Award in the Institute of Customer Service awards for its unique ‘forever customer care’ policy.

The company sells, repairs and services Gaggia coffee machines that are manufactured in Italy for the UK domestic market and is instantly accessible on Zoom and phone all day, helping anyone with a Gaggia machine long after the warranty has run out.

People contacting Gaggia UK for help or advice speaks immediately to someone from the company and they can do that either on the phone or by going straight through on Zoom.

Gaggia managing director Raj Beadle is constantly talking to customers on Zoom.

The company’s ratings on TrustPilot are virtually all five-star with excellent testimonials being posted on the internet just about every day.

Managing director Raj Beadle said: “We can’t think of another organisation that provides the same level of free customer care out of warranty and instant accessibility that we do. We view these awards as the best in Britain for customer service so we are delighted to be shortlisted, especially as we are up against some big names.”

These include top quality bathroom equipment company Geberit, online printer inks and toner sales business Cartridge People and the Registry Trust which maintains the official statutory Register of Judgments, Orders and Fines for England & Wales on behalf of the Ministry of Justice.

Raj said: “Our concept is simple yet highly effective, using Zoom to provide quick and efficient customer care which we call Forever Customer Care as it continues after the warranty ends.

Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle.

“When customers contact a company they want an instant response - someone to pick up the phone and talk to them immediately - yet how many businesses actually do this? With most, the caller has to endure digital call handling systems that have them pressing this button, then another and another before subjecting them to awful muzak before the call is finally answered or, worse, gets cut off when they’ve been waiting for it to be answered for ages.

“At Gaggia UK people can contact us immediately by phone, chat or zoom and are instantly talking to a person from the business. It’s amazing how many customers are surprised and even shocked by that.”

Raj added: “If the member of staff can’t resolve the problem straightaway then the customer is immediately referred to an engineer who will join the Zoom or phone call.

“This means that if they have a problem with a coffee machine they can show us the problem and we can give instant advice there and then and guide them on how to fix it as many of the issues can be quickly solved.

“For instance, many will say part of the machine is clogged but all it needs is a flush through and we can talk them through how to do that over Zoom and then give them on advice on how to care for their machine so it doesn’t happen again.

“It also saves the time, effort, money and the environment of needlessly sending a machine back to us when it can be quickly sorted online. If a part needs replacing we can get it ordered and delivered straight to the customer and then talk them through how to fit it. Gaggia’s design means the same internal workings such as boilers fit most of the makes and models and are easy to replace.

“The number of coffee machines sent back to us for repairs, servicing or upgrades has halved since we introduced Zoom into our customer service which is a big saving on the environment, as well as for the customer.”

The Gaggia UK Trust Pilot reviews are outstanding such as this one from Aaron Dawson who wrote: “Absolutely outstanding customer service. Bought a machine from them a few years back, had an issue today with the steamer not working correctly. Called them up and within a minute I was on a Zoom call with two amazing guys who talked me through how to fix it and within five minutes it was working again. Absolute five star service and I’d go on to say the best customer service I’ve ever experienced.”

Another reviewer, Gary Clarkson, added: “Great company and the UK office is one of the best after care services by any company in the world.”

In 2003 Gaggia UK was granted Cool Brand Leader status by The Brand Council which put the company alongside the likes of Aston Martin, Chanel, Royal Doulton, Bang and Olufsen, Jaguar Cars, Lambretta, Vespa, Moet & Chandon, Selfridges and Xbox.

This is because Gaggia machines have changed the way coffee was made forever and continues to be a brand leader.