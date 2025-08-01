Calderdale Council questioned over its funding of Halifax's Piece Hall after historic landmark's £700,000 loss

Concerns about Calderdale Council’s continued funding of the trust running Halifax’s Piece Hall have been raised by some councillors.

Since the Grade I listed tourist and business attraction reopened after extensive multi-million pound refurbishment in 2017, the council has provided some funding each year to The Piece Hall Trust.

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) said at a recent council meeting the accounts showed unrestricted funds being carried forward were in deficit of £2.8m.

“Calderdale Council has confirmed its ongoing financial support to the trust through a new funding investment, to reflect more realistic operating requirements which are necessary for the business to continue.

“The trustees have therefore concluded that it is appropriate to continue to use the ‘going concern’ basis in the preparation of these financial statements.

“So there is quite a degree of reliance on the council in that portion of the accounts,” he said.

Coun Hey asked if the cabinet had committed any payments to the trust beyond currently agreed March 2026 and if the trust had presented a business case to request an extension of the council’s investment beyond that date.

He also asked if the council had agreed in any way to stand behind the full Piece Hall deficit of nearly £3m, and if the council expected to be repaid a £2.9m loan still outstanding with the Piece Hall.

Coun Dan Sutherland (Reform UK, Illingworth and Mixenden) claimed the reporting by the trust of a £700,000 loss left people “deeply worried and deeply concerned” .

“I think if a lot more wise and frugal spending was introduced at The Piece Hall we could still have an amazing asset but we wouldn’t be bleeding the council taxpayer dry to pay for it,” he said.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the “extraordinary” Piece Hall had provided a “dividend payment” for Halifax’s “regeneration and refurbishment”, giving the town instant recognition among many people.

“For every £1 spent, there is a real dividend in terms of the return for the town, not necessarily for the council, but for the town,” she said.

Coun Scullion said questions about details in the accounts could be addressed to the council’s senior finance officer, Becky McIntyre, and the Trust itself.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said there was provision for support to The Piece Hall in future years.

“But a new service level agreement beyond March 31, 2026, has not been agreed,” she said.

Coun Dacre said the council has not yet received a revised business case upon which to base consideration of an extension of the council’s investment beyond that date.

She said the council expects the £2.9 million loan outstanding with The Piece Hall, referenced by Coun Hey, “will be repaid in line with the terms of the loan agreement.”

In its annual report, the Piece Hall Trust’s chairman Orphy Robinson, who took over the post in February 2025, said the organisation is “moving in the right direction.”

Mr Robinson said like many other establishments and venues dependent on hospitality and events, The Piece Hall has faced significant financial challenges, including people’s spending hampered by the cost of living crisis.