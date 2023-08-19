News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale councillors to start reviewing caravan site licensing policy with eye on “glamping”

Councillors have agreed to start the process of reviewing caravan site licensing policy, with an eye on recent developments such as “glamping”.
By John Greenwood
Published 19th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

They believe it should also have a wider remit to take into account the changing times, as shown by a number of “glamping” pod applications coming before Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee recently.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said the issue needed looking at with the aim of removing any “grey areas”.

“We need to define some basic rules and what we are asking for here is approval to go and do exactly that,” he said.

Coun Stephanie Clarke
Coun Stephanie Clarke
The council’s senior partnership enforcement officer, John Beacroft-Mitchell, told the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee that, considering things such as “glamping” or shepherd’s huts which fell between two branches of the law – the Caravan Act and Planning, members might wish to look at widening scope.

Committee Chair, Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) and Coun Dan Surtherland (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) all asked questions about camp site licensing.

Mr Beacroft-Mitchell said to some extent, particularly with changes allowed during the Covid pandemic, the authority was to some extent at the will of national legislation, but could also have a policy of its own.

Responding to a question from Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn), he said environmental health officers had a role in both licensing and planning aspects.

Consultation is already being taken on the council’s Sex Establishment Policy, likely to look at the number of establishments and locations.

Related topics:CouncillorsCalderdalePlanning