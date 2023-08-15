Proposal to demolish Brighouse Wilko to build new retail store has been requested to Calderdale Council

The company will not need to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before they could make the changes.

That is not to say redevelopment of the Wilko site at Briggate, Brighouse, would not need to meet other planning considerations.

On behalf of client Triple Jersey Ltd, planning consultants DPP Planning have asked Calderdale Council for a screening opinion on whether an environmental impact assessment would be required.

The Wilko store at Briggate, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View

DPP Planning said in a supporting document: “Whilst the proposed development will inevitably raise important planning considerations, we do not anticipate that these warrant an EIA.”

The council agrees that as the proposed scheme is not considered to be of a significantly greater scale than the current building, such an assessment is not needed.

The 400-strong Wilko chain’s future is at risk after the company appointed an administrator last week after it failed to find a buyer to save the cash-strapped business.

DPP Planning’s request to the council states that the site currently comprises an existing 2,433 square metre retail unit, occupied by Wilko, and a large surface level car park with more than 100 car parking spaces.