Calderdale curry restaurant told to shut temporarily due to 'serious risk of harm to public health'
A closure notice has been issued to The Vedas on Rochdale Road in Todmorden following an inspection by the Calderdale Council team who considered there to be a “serious risk of harm to public health”.
The council has also applied for a longer closure order.
Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s assistant director for neighbourhoods, said: “Our environmental health officers have issued a ‘closure notice’ to The Vedas following an inspection.
"A closure notice requires a business to close immediately because there is a serious risk of harm to public health.
"As a notice is temporary, we have applied to the court for a longer ‘closure order’, during which time the business must address the issues before it can reopen.”
