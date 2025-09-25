Calderdale curry restaurant told to shut temporarily due to 'serious risk of harm to public health'

Council environmental health officers have told a Calderdale curry restaurant it has to close temporarily.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A closure notice has been issued to The Vedas on Rochdale Road in Todmorden following an inspection by the Calderdale Council team who considered there to be a “serious risk of harm to public health”.

The council has also applied for a longer closure order.

Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s assistant director for neighbourhoods, said: “Our environmental health officers have issued a ‘closure notice’ to The Vedas following an inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is applying to a court for a longer closure order

"A closure notice requires a business to close immediately because there is a serious risk of harm to public health.

"As a notice is temporary, we have applied to the court for a longer ‘closure order’, during which time the business must address the issues before it can reopen.”

If you have a story to share, email the Courier reporting team with some details and a contact telephone number at [email protected].