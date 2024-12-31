Calderdale firm buys 95-year-old family business whose clients include Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Brighouse business has bought a 95-year-old family firm with a range of clients including Manchester United.

Mailing house and print marketing specialist The Flow Group has acquired Modern Bookbinders – a Blackburn based third-generation family manufacturing business.

The Brighouse firm says the acquisition will ensure the continuation of services for Modern Bookbinders’ customer base and enhance Flow Group’s manufacturing capacity.

Modern Bookbinders specialises in the production of magazine and loose-leaf binders, slipcases and record of achievement folders for schools.

Some of the The Flow Group's team

It has a diverse client base - from individuals preserving personal collections to larger organisations such as Manchester United.

It also works with numerous schools across the UK, and international customers with a large market share in France.

The Flow Group has acquired the firm’s entire operation - including machinery, equipment, stock - and its expansive client list after it was put up for sale by managing director and owner Warren Eastwood.

The business dates back to 1930 when it was founded by a Blackburn-based solicitor. It was acquired by Warren’s grandfather after the Second World War.

Plans are already in place to reconfigure The Flow Group's premises to incorporate Modern Bookbinders' machinery, and two key members of the firm’s team, including a production manager with 42 years of experience.

Warren, will also remain on board in a consultancy role.

Richard Standing, managing director of The Flow Group, said: "We are incredibly proud to carry forward the legacy of Modern Bookbinders.

"When we saw that a business with nearly a century of history was at risk of being dissolved, we knew we had to step in.”