Calderdale planning applications: Bid to turn Halifax place of worship into new beauty store
Tony Dapolito has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to change the use of the premises at Boyne Street, off Hopwood Lane, from a place of worship to commercial, business and service use.
According to supporting statements submitted with the application from agents Planning By Design, although the hall has continued to be looked after, the congregation have not in effect used the hall for meetings since March 2020.
They stopped using the hall when the pandemic broke out and did not return.
The congregation are currently sharing a hall at Shay Lane and are having a new hall built at Crown Road in Boothtown.
Mr Dapolito wants to use the space as a beauty store that will handle packing of the items it has on sale.
The supporting statements say the store will employ two part-time and two full-time employees.