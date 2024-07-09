Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former motor factors site in Elland can become a dance studio, planners have agreed.

Mr D Oates applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to change the use of the former ECC Motor Factors building at Norman Street – which used to stock car parts and related accessories – to a dance studio and office space.

The application for the site, which has nine car parking spaces, received letters of support – some neutral observations and one letter of objection.

The letters of support say the building will provide a permanent base for the KTB Cheer Team, the expected occupants, with space for them to train.

A premises at Norman Steet, Elland, can be used as a dance studio, planners have agreed.

The neutral and objection letters raised some concerns about vehicle pick-ups and drop-offs being potentially intrusive and about noise the dance studio might create.

Those supporting counter argue that as a motor spares unit, it was busier.

Council officers in their assessment of the application note the change of use will bring amplified music.

But they noted existing windows to the north next to one address in Norman Street will be bricked-up, reducing the risk of sound leakage from the unit, and there will be no openings serving the dance studio on the east side next to some other neighbours in Norman Street.

The unit, occupied by 24 people at any one time, is to have a small operating window of four hours a day, Monday to Saturday and when this is considered in tandem with the distance between the application site and neighbouring homes, along with the mitigation offered, it is considered that on balance, the proposal would not result in an adverse noise impact, subject to conditions, said planners.

Hours of use and continued use of the car park should be conditioned as part of the approval, said officers, who agreed the change of use should be granted.

All submitted and decided planning applications made to Calderdale Council can be viewed on the planning portal on the council’s website.