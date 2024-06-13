Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Brighouse bank is set to become a new nightclub.

Calderdale Council has approved an application to turn what was HSBC at 23 Market Street into a new nightspot.

The applicant had wanted to open until 4am seven days a week but has been told it can only stay open until 3am.

Tanya Hirst, licensee and manager of next door pub The Ship Inn, had submitted an objection the change of use application.

The nightclub will be in the former HSBC building in Brighouse town centre

Her concerns included the nightclub being “harmful to residential amenity” and the potential for disturbance, littering and anti-social

behaviour.

Brighouse is a small local town and not a busy city,” she said in her letter of objection.

"The town is generally quiet after midnight and we do not think it is in keeping with the character and amenity of the area for a nightclub opening beyond midnight to be in this location.”