Calderdale pub goes up for sale for £875,000 as current owners look to retire
The current owners have run the Booth Wood Inn, near Ripponden for more than 10 years and now want to retire and spend time with their grandchildren.
During this time they have built a business with current sales around £20,000 per week and growing.
The pub offers multi section rooms inside of character with a mix of stone and polished wood floors, exposed beams and cast iron wood burners throughout.
Outside there is a split level trading area with views over the rolling countryside.
The living accommodation has separate access and offers four bedrooms but could be split to offer smaller living accommodation and the addition of letting accommodation to drive sales even higher.
This old pub was originally called the Boothwood Inn, in the early 1800s. However, it changed its name to the Coach and Horses around 1830. This was probably because it was a coaching inn on the road between Halifax and Oldham.
But, in 1857, the name was changed again to the Oddfellows Arms. In the 1880's the pub underwent another change and became the Cunning Corner Inn, a name that remained the same until recent times.
In the early 21st. century the inn was closed and had refurbishment before opening again, this time as a restaurant and was called the Old Bore. It closed in the early 10’s, reopening, under its original name in 2013, The Booth Wood Inn.
For more information call 0113 4508558 and visit everardcole.co.uk