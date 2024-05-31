New traffic lights along A629 are switched on as A629 project nears completion
The lights are located along Huddersfield Road at the junction with Jubilee Road.
There is a pelican crossing for pedestrians and the new traffic signals will also allow traffic from Jubilee Road to enter Huddersfield Road.
Elements of the new road layout have been slowly opening over the past few months.
The new link bridge taking traffic from the A629 to a new roundabout on Stainland Road reopened at the end of April.
The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.
Work is due to be completed by summer 2024.
