Calderdale residents urged to support borough's 'amazing and distinctive' businesses

Calderdale councillors have agreed their authority should encourage businesses to develop local spending campaigns encouraging shoppers to spend more of their money in their borough.

Every adult spending just £5 a week with local businesses instead of online would give be worth £40m to Calderdale’s economy, councillors said,

They also recognised Calderdale Council’s own buying policies should encourage local supply chains, using small and medium sized businesses and also social enterprises.

Coun Peter Hunt’s original motion to a full Calderdale Council meeting recognised businesses are the backbone of Calderdale’s communities, providing jobs, services and contributing to the local economy.

Local residents should be encouraged to shop locally through awareness campaigns highlighting benefits of supporting local businesses, he said.

“Calderdale has amazing and distinctive local businesses and local residents should help to support them during this challenging period.

“If every adult in Calderdale spent just £5 a week in our local businesses instead of online, it would be worth over £40 million per year for our local economy, which means more jobs, improved public services and an even nicer place to live, work and visit,” said Coun Hunt (Con, Elland).

Calderdale should lead by example, prioritising local businesses when making purchases, where it was feasible and within legal constraints, he said.

The council should develop a “Spend Local” campaign, he proposed, but Labour’s successful amendment argued businesses themselves should be encouraged to do this, perhaps through campaigns along the lines of those supported nationally through Totally Locally, such as the “Magic Tenner”.

A defeated Liberal Democrat amendment also wanted to add recognition of work already being undertaken by Business Improvement Districts and Town Boards in some Calderdale towns.

Coun Hunt’s original motion pointed out the council spent £100,000 at online retailers through council credit cards last year and argued the money could be better spent in the local economy.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said in her amendment that 40 per cent of the council’s 2024-25 spending was with Calderdale businesses, and in 2023-24 £2.3m had been spent by the council directly with Calderdale businesses.