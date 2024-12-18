Calderdale restaurant wins accolades at two food awards
An Indian restaurant in Sowerby Bridge has won two accolades at two different food awards.
Kiplings was named as Curry Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire and The Humber at the English Curry Awards 2024 and Restaurant of the Year in West Yorkshire at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards.
The restaurant said on their Facebook page: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support of our wonderful customers.
"Thank you for believing in us and celebrating authentic Indian cuisine with us. Here’s to many more milestones.”
