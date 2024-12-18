Calderdale restaurant wins accolades at two food awards

An Indian restaurant in Sowerby Bridge has won two accolades at two different food awards.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiplings was named as Curry Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire and The Humber at the English Curry Awards 2024 and Restaurant of the Year in West Yorkshire at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards.

The restaurant said on their Facebook page: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support of our wonderful customers.

"Thank you for believing in us and celebrating authentic Indian cuisine with us. Here’s to many more milestones.”