Calderdale restaurant's 'let us know' plea to customers after 42 no-shows in one day

A Calderdale restaurant and bar which saw a staggering 42 no-shows on one day has made a plea to its customers.

Copper Cow, on Burnley Road in Friendly, posted the message on Friday after dozens of people who had made reservations failed to turn up.

“The amount of no-shows we have experienced today just isn’t acceptable,” said the business.

"We understand things change and you can’t always make it at the last minute. But today we have had 42 people not show up for their reservation.

Copper Cow in Friendly

"We had prepped and staffed accordingly and turned customers away due to being booked up.

"We are a small family business and a little help in letting us know that you no longer need your table in good time would be very helpful.

"To those who came and enjoyed our bottomless brunch today, thank you for supporting us!”

Many agreed with the restaurant, with one person posting: “So rude and such bad manners. It takes two mins to ring.”