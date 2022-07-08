Helen Foster and Claire Ide have plenty to celebrate with award win

Their property search company X-Press Legal Services South & West Yorkshire is located in Halifax providing searches and reports to solicitors and conveyancing professionals.

Helen Foster and Claire Ide are born and bred in Yorkshire, Helen now lives in Halifax and Claire lives in Brighouse.

During an unusual year, the pair have achieved overwhelming success with their business, growing their team and introducing a new service for their clients. Claire and Helen were winners of the headline award ‘Franchisees of the Year’ for their efforts towards growing their business and helping create further brand awareness for X-Press over the past year through their lead-generating social media campaign.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire comments: “We are of course very proud to have been named Franchisees of the Year for 2021/2022. It has continued to be an unusual, and hectic year for the conveyancing sector, and our team has remained dedicated throughout, delivering the best-quality service to our clients and even growing our client base.”

The successful pair received their awards at the annual X-Press Legal Services conference held at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire. The awards were delivered to Claire and Helen in front of the entire franchise network.

Helen added: “We have recently provided an extension to our usual services. We’re increasingly working in a ‘digital first’ age and we identified how important it is for conveyancing solicitors to market their business on social media. So, we set up a team helping our clients with their social media engagement.”

Lynne Lister, managing director of X-Press Legal Services commented: “We are in a sector that has seen unprecedented demand during the past few years due to the SDLT holiday, which put immense pressure on conveyancers.