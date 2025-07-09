Calderdale town will not get the cash to spend from sale of its landmark

Money raised from sale of a Calderdale town landmark building will not be directly reinvested into the town, senior councillors have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council raised £700,000 from sale of the Grade II listed Brighouse Civic Hall – and a ward councillor wanted to know if the money was to be spent in the area.

Coun Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse) raised the issue in a questions-to-cabinet members session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She asked: “Now that Brighouse Civic Hall has been sold for £700,000, please can the cabinet confirm whether the proceeds from this capital sale will be reinvested in capital projects within the Brighouse ward?

Councillor Brenda Monteith asked the question

“For example, will any of the funds be allocated to support the ongoing regeneration in Brighouse?”

Responding, cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said, in line with council policy, the money would not necessarily be earmarked for Brighouse.

“It’s a long-standing principle agreed in our capital strategy that capital receipts from the disposal of surplus assets are pooled and then reinvested according to council priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So they wouldn’t be used specifically in Brighouse,” she said.

However, said Coun Dacre, “I’m delighted to say that, as of now, the Brighouse Town Deal money from the Government is fully funding the current regeneration and support is not required.”

Brighouse was awarded £19.1m of Town Deal funding, with regeneration of the market one of the projects which is now under way.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said: “I have to say, when I was in Brighouse last week, really the market renovation is looking very, very good, the stone is absolutely beautiful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADW Investments Ltd recently submitted a planning application to the council seeking permission to change the use of Brighouse Civic Hall from mixed use – its designation currently is “financial and professional services” – to retail, also wanting listed building consent for the change.

Brighouse Civic Hall is one of a number of buildings which was closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan five years ago in order to make financial savings.

There were some initial expressions of interest in a community asset transfer but these were not taken further and the council decided to dispose of the building.