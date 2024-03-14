Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The White Hart Wetherspoons branch at Station Approach in Todmorden ceased trading this week.

The pub has been up for sale since September last year.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We understand that staff and customers will be disappointed by the decision to sell the pub.

White Hart, Todmorden

“However, Wetherspoon, does on occasion, put some pubs up for sale and this is the case with the Todmorden pub.”

The company would not comment on any plans for the pub from the buyer.

In September 2022, the company announced it was selling 32 of its pubs including The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax town centre.

That branch was taken over by Black Star Pubs and reopened shortly after its closure.

Posting on the Todmorden Together community group about the White Hart, customer Lesley Birch said: “Wow can’t believe the Wetherspoons has shut. We used to come to Tod go in there then around the market. It was always busy.

"Massive overheads though, huge building – imagine the energy bills.

"It’s a lovely building. Hope it doesn’t stay empty.”

Lezzie Pickles said: “The owner said unless sold as a public house they would not be sold, I’m told. So only hearsay, that it’s been bought by a chain who have some pubs elsewhere that are sports type bars?”

Posting on Tripadvisor, a user who visited in January, posted: “Good food, friendly, relaxing atmosphere. Best pub in the district. Good prices for food and drink.

"Cannot believe it is on the closure list, it is never empty when we visit quite the reverse actually.”

Another pointed out in terms of Wetherspoons it means “Rochdale, Halifax or Burnley are your nearest. What a sad shame".

Last year, the White Hart was given a “platinum” rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.