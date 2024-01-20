The Percy Shaw is back open with new owners and a new look.

The popular pub at Broad Street Plaza has undergone a quick revamp since Wetherspoons handed over the keys to Black Star Pubs earlier this month, including some decorating and new upholstery.

It reopened on Monday and has been welcoming customers ever since.

Mark Gledhill, managing director at Black Star Pubs, said they wanted to keep The Percy Shaw name because it is iconic to Halifax.

Percy Shaw, who grew up in Boothtown and was one of 15 children, invented cat’s eyes - the reflective road studs still used in the middle of roads today.

