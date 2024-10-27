Call to clampdown on vehicle repair and sale businesses working from homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vehicle repair and sale businesses working from homes are causing concern among councillors who are calling for action to clampdown on them.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing a case in his ward where vehicles connected to a business being operated from residential premises were blocking up the streets, Coun Ashley Evans said he was sure other councillors would have similar issues.

“There’s at least three of those in my ward.

“There are legal issues associated with this, and health and safety issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ashley Evans. Picture: Phill Connell

“Should they be paying Business Rates, if they are actually running a business?

“And should they be running a business from private premises?”

Coun Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said there were anti-social behaviour issues relating to resulting noise and disturbance – “often day and night” – and they dominated on-street parking, impacting the environment for those living there.

Coun Jane Scullion. Picture: James Mieszkowski

“If we let people get away with it, it will only grow and grow, and no action on this tends to confirm in residents their worst view of the council,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it was an issue she and other councillors were familiar with.

“Running that kind of business from domestic premises does cause all kinds of obstructions.

“It causes anti-social behaviour, it’s very damaging to the quality of life and environment to residents,” she said.

However, dealing with it as not straightforward though, said Coun Scullion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is complex because it is planning, it is planning enforcement, it is community safety.

“I am conscious that staff have been work on them – it is complex and really hard to solve, and sometimes you crack down on one particular area and it springs up in another,” she said.

Complexities, in that they often involve legal aspects, make some cases challenging and time consuming even when action was ongoing, senior councillors said earlier in the meeting into a question from a member of the public.

He had queried what was being done about enforcement over a caravan site without permission and related issues he had reported years ago but a resolution had yet to be actioned.