Calderdale street to take part in trial £1.2 million project to retrofit homes in West Yorkshire

Homes in a Calderdale street are part of a trial £1.2 million project to retrofit homes in West Yorkshire.

Twenty five residents of around 30 homes at Woodside Crescent, at Boothtown, Halifax, have so far agreed to take part in the project which aims to equip older properties for the future, improving heat efficiency in turn helping combat climate change, Calderdale councillors heard.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said the council was one of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s pilot areas to do different kinds of retrofit work.

“This is looking at a row of terraces, there’s around 30 of them, and doing deep retrofit to make them warmer, healthier, better for the environment,” said Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

By becoming more energy efficient, homes should also be cheaper to heat for residents.

This ‘Retrofit Demostrate’ project will allow the council to test how it can roll out retrofit and climate measures for some homes in the borough – largely its older housing stock -and hopefully wider, said Coun Patient.

The council has said data shows that more than half of the borough’s carbon emissions come from its buildings.

Around 50 per cent of private homes in Calderdale are more than 100 years old, with thousands of solid stone walled homes which can be cold, draughty, and expensive to heat.

With partners, the council aims to explore the challenge and need of bringing more than 69,000 properties in the borough up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating C or above.

This includes fitting insulation, ventilation, and renewable energy technologies such as heat pumps and solar panels to homes, a process called ‘retrofit.’