A traditional pub in part of Halifax has been crowned Pub of the Year by Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA.

It is now the fourth time that The Cross Keys in Siddal has earned the prestigious title – the only pub in Calderdale to do so.

Judging takes place throughout the year and is carried out by members of the Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA.

Landlord Hugh Kirby, who took over the pub in December 2012, said: “I am beyond proud of our team for keeping the standards and ethos of ‘The Keys’ as they should be.

"I would like to thank our lovely customers for their continued support as without them we wouldn't be able embody what a traditional pub is all about.

"The award is an acknowledgement of this and we are grateful to Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA for seeing fit to present this to us four times over the last few years.”

The 17th Century Cross Keys had been shut for nine months before Hugh arrived but he was soon building an impressive reputation locally as well as nationally for providing quality real ale.

Hugh, who used to work in brewing and hospitality as well as being a sales rep for a printing firm, said he wanted a pub where everyone is made to feel welcome and that provides a comfortable space for people of all walks of life.

He has created a hub for the whole community, with various groups meeting there, the pub having its own monthly walking group and even hosting a Christmas fair and carol concert.

The Cross Keys will be holding a four-day beer festival, starting on Thursday, May 22 which will include an extra bar serving six traditional bitters and mild ales, including at least two from wooden casks.

This will be in addition to the existing eight pumps on the main bar.

There will be entertainment on the Saturday afternoon from ‘Bradz’ and on the Sunday from Hebden Bridges classic blues rockers ‘Raid’.

Highly commended by CAMRA were Elland Craft and Tap, København in Halifax, Meandering Bear in Halifax, Three Pigeons in Halifax, Victorian Craft Beer Café in Halifax, Fox & Goose in Hebden Bridge and The Wainhouse Tavern in Halifax.