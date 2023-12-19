Car park at Woolshops introduces new Saturday parking charges in Halifax town centre

The car park at Woolshops in Halifax town centre has introduced new Saturday parking charges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The car park, which is managed by YourParkingSpace, now costs £3.50 for 0-2 hours instead of the £2.50 it costs the rest of the week.

YourParkingSpace have said that the increase is to ensure “a much smoother and less stressful experience for shoppers”.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolshops, Halifax

Here are the parking tariffs:

Monday – Friday & Sunday:

0-2 hrs £2.50

2-4 hrs £3.50

4-6 hrs £5.00

6-24 hrs £9.00

Saturday:

0-2 hrs £3.50

2-4 hrs £5.00

4-6 hrs £6.00

6-24 hrs £9.00

Saturday evening rate – £2.50 (Arrive after 6pm and depart before 11.59pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YourParkingSpace said: “Since managing at Woolshops Shopping Centre we have identified over recent months that Saturdays are extremely popular causing extremely high occupancy and impacting the overall customer journey with delays in finding an available parking space.

“To rectify this, we have introduced a premium Saturday tariff due to the high demand. By slightly increasing the pricing on Saturdays, we have successfully reduced congestion and improved the availability of parking spaces.

"This has resulted in a much smoother and less stressful experience for shoppers, it means that shoppers have certainty that they will be able to find a parking spot at Woolshops Shopping Centre, and the practice of circling for parking spaces has been greatly reduced, leading to reduced emissions and a positive environmental impact.”

The car park is operated by a barrier-less Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system so when shoppers are finished with their visit, they can pay for their parking session – but will need to know their vehicle registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several ways to pay for parking. There are payment kiosks – two under the shelter against the brick wall near the car park and one inside the car park by the stairwell.

The kiosk in the car park only accepts card payments. Cash can be used inside the shopping centre at one of the two kiosks under the shelter.

Cash payment kiosks are coin-only and correct change must be used as no change is given.

Visitors can also pay by downloading the YourParkingSpace app.