All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November

We’ve gathered a list of all Calderdale schools that were rated by Ofsted over the last three months.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

Walsden St Peter's CE (VC) Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on November 27.

1. Walsden St Peter's CE (VC) Primary School

Walsden St Peter's CE (VC) Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on November 27. Photo: Google Street View

Rastrick High School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on November 27.

2. Rastrick High School

Rastrick High School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on November 27. Photo: Google Street View

Trinity Academy Halifax was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on November 22.

3. Trinity Academy Halifax

Trinity Academy Halifax was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on November 22. Photo: Charles Round

Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on November 22.

4. Field Lane Primary School

Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on November 22. Photo: Google Street View

