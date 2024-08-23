Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A date has been announced for when licensing councillors will review Casa Brighouse’s licence.

Calderdale Council’s licensing sub-committee will consider the premises licence held by Castelite Limited for the venue on Elland Road near Brighouse when they meet on Tuesday, September 3.

The hearing will be held at Halifax Town Hall from 2pm.

The Courier was the first to reveal that council had suspended the venue’s licence after a request for a review by West Yorkshire Police.

Casa Brighouse

The papers for the review on September 3 say West Yorkshire Police has requested the review under Section 53(a) of the Licensing Act 2003, as they “consider the premise is connected with serious crime”.

The papers say an appeal was lodged against the temporary suspension but licensing sub-committee members heard this on August 15 and resolved the licence remained suspended.

The councillors have a range of actions they can take over the police’s request.

These include modifying the licence conditions permanently or for a period not exceeding three months, and excluding a licensable activity from the scope of the licence permanently or for a period not exceeding three months.

Options also include removing the designated premises supervisor where evidence has been submitted which leads members to consider problems at the premises are the result of poor management.

Councillors could further suspend the licence for a period not exceeding three months.

They could take no further remedial actions and withdraw interim steps if they are satisfied none are required in order to promote licensing objectives.

Or they can fully revoke the licence.

The nationally set licensing objectives licence holders are expected to meet include over crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and protection of children from harm.

Representations have so far also been received from Calderdale Council’s environmental health and planning departments, Calderdale’s community protection team, and residents and community groups.

At the time of preparing the report for the September 3 hearing, no evidence in response to the application for review had been received from the premises licence holder or their legal representatives, say the council papers.

The licence suspension means Casa Brighousse is unable to sell alcohol or hold events which involve licensable activities - including live and recorded music – until the licence is reinstated.

Casa Brighouse posted on Facebook last weekend that it was still open and could serve food but customers would need to bring their own alcohol.

A Halifax couple due to celebrate their wedding at the venue the weekend after the licence was suspended told the Courier of the stress and shock of having to re-plan their big day in less than 48 hours.

The couple had been planning the wedding for two years, booking Casa Brighouse for their wedding breakfast and evening do in February 2022.

They became aware there were issues at the venue on the Tuesday evening before their big day, and met with Casa Brighouse staff the following day.

Incredibly, they still managed to have a wonderful wedding day after Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top stepped in at the last minute.