A Halifax couple who were due to get married at Casa Brighouse have spoken of the stress and shock of having to re-plan their big day in less than 48 hours.

Incredibly, they still managed to have a wonderful wedding day after another venue stepped in at the last minute, and they want to thank the team there for their heroic efforts.

As revealed by the Courier on Tuesday. well-known events venue and restaurant Casa Brighouse, on Elland Road near Brighouse, has had its licence suspended pending a full review after a request by West Yorkshire Police.

The licence suspension was made on Thursday, August 8 – two days before the Halifax couple were due to celebrate their wedding there.

The licence suspension means the premises is unable to sell alcohol or hold events which involve licensable activities - including live and recorded music – until the licence is reinstated.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, had been planning the wedding for two years, booking Casa Brighouse for their wedding breakfast and evening do in February 2022.

"It was our dream venue," said the bride.

They became aware there were issues at the venue on the Tuesday evening before their big day, and met with Casa Brighouse staff the following day.

They said the team there insisted the celebrations could go ahead – even though the couple said there was no power at the venue.

"We were told everything was fine and not to worry - everything would be fine," said the bride.

The couple say when they returned to Casa Brighouse for another meeting the next day, there was no one there to discuss their wedding with them.

"We couldn't take the risk of having it there,” said the groom.

"No one needs that stress on what should be a joyous and special day."

"We were so stressed,” said the bride. “I was up all night being sick. Then I was just in shock.

"When you book your wedding venue two years in advance, you never expect to be having to find a second venue two days before your wedding day.

"It wasn't just us who it affected, it was our parents and all our families."

The bride made a plea on social media for venue suggestions and one of the staff at Cedar Court Hotel, at Ainley Top, reached out.

Despite being a venue in high-demand, they had availability on that Saturday. Working with the determined couple, the team there managed to turn the pair’s wedding plans around in 24 hours – providing everything needed for 70 day guests and 120 evening guests, and giving them a wonderful wedding day.

"We can't thank them enough," said groom. "I'm welling up thinking about all that they did."

The bride added: "It was beautiful. Everyone at Cedar Court was amazing."

"They really went above and beyond," said groom.

A spokesperson for Casa Brighouse said: “We will be reaching out to the couple directly to engage in a constructive conversation and work towards a resolution that meets their needs.

"When the request for a refund was initially made, we were confident in our ability as a business to deliver an amazing day for them.

"We remain committed to finding a solution that reflects our dedication to customer satisfaction.”