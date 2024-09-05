Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new owners of Casa Brighouse are inviting people to come in and meet the management team as it reopens after councillors agreed to restore the venue and restaurant’s premises licence.

The venue, which had its licence suspended pending a full review following a request from West Yorkshire Police, is now owned by the The Andersen Group, which describes itself as “a proud local company with a strong presence across Yorkshire, including George’s Bistro and Bar in Cleckheaton and The Grove Inn in Rastrick”.

The company also already runs The Prospect Inn in Halifax and The Rock in Holywell Green.

Casa, Brighouse

As reported by the Courier, Calderdale licensing councillors this week restored the venue’s premises licence after hearing of the change of ownership.

West Yorkshire Police had initially asked councillors to revoke the licence but withdrew that call on learning the venue was changing hands to a company which had a “responsible” track record across the region, councillors heard.

Paul Andersen, who is now the licensee, said there were good staff at the venue who would be incorporated into the new team.

A spokesperson for The Andersen Group said: “We can’t wait to bring our passion for great food, warm hospitality, and community spirit to Casa.

Casa, Brighouse

“Our friendly team is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where families and friends can come together to enjoy fantastic meals and unforgettable moments.

“Whether you’re stopping by for a casual lunch, a special celebration, or just a drink with friends, we’re here to make you feel right at home.

“We look forward to welcoming you all through our doors.”

Mr Andersen told Calderdale Council’s licensing sub-committee that the change of ownership brought a change in ethos, less raves and more family meals.

Residents, who councillors heard had been concerned for some time over incidents at the venue, would be very welcome to come and talk to him, he said.

Parking and noise management plans must be put in place as part of the licence suspension being lifted.

And, amid close questioning from councillors on many aspects of the application, Mr Andersen pledged to work with the relevant authorities to resolve ongoing issues related to Casa, including over sewerage.

Casa Brighouse posted on Facebook: “Please feel free to call in for a coffee and a chat to speak with a member of our management team from noon until 2pm, Monday to Friday.”