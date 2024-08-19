Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Calderdale events venue and restaurant that has had its licence suspended insists it is still open – but people will need to bring their own alcohol.

The Courier revealed last week that Casa Brighouse’s licence has been temporarily removed pending a full review after a request from West Yorkshire Police.

The licence suspension means the premises on Elland Road near Brighouse is unable to sell alcohol or hold events which involve licensable activities - including live and recorded music – until the licence is reinstated.

On Saturday, Casa Brighouse took to social media to say: “We’ve noticed some recent rumors, so we wanted to set the record straight.

Casa Brighouse insists it is till open

"Yes, we are open as usual and ready to serve you all the delicious food you love!

"However, please note that alcohol won’t be available at the moment. But don’t worry, you’re welcome to bring your own!

"We can’t wait to see you here—come hungry and ready for a great time!”

A Calderdale Council spokesperson told the Courier last week that it had received an application from West Yorkshire Police for a summary review of Casa’s premises licence on the basis “that the statutory licensing objectives are not met”.

"At the council’s licensing subcommittee meeting on Thursday, August 8, councillors agreed that Casa’s licence would be suspended immediately pending a full review of the licence,” they said.

"We will carry out the review within the next month which will involve looking into whether the business is being managed and operated in line with its licence conditions and the Licensing Act 2003."

Representations for the review can be made until Friday, August 23 by emailing [email protected].