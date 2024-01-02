News you can trust since 1853
Here are some of the businesses across Calderdale that are up for sale

Changing careers in 2024: 13 Halifax businesses that are up for sale including a lingerie shop, butchers, Italian restaurant and lap dancing club

People across Calderdale could be starting the new year with a new venture by buying one of these businesses.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

From a lingerie shop to a butchers, all are currently listed as for sale on property website Zoopla.

Although they are on the market, many of these businesses are still open as usual.

You can find out more by visiting https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/business/halifax/

Taylor's Butchers on Wade House Road in Shelf is on the market for £90,000

Taylor's Butchers on Wade House Road in Shelf is on the market for £90,000

Italian restaurant 22 The Square, in Northowram, is for sale for £29,950

Italian restaurant 22 The Square, in Northowram, is for sale for £29,950

Brackenbed Fisheries, on Spring Hall Lane in Halifax, is on the market for £55,000.

Brackenbed Fisheries, on Spring Hall Lane in Halifax, is on the market for £55,000.

This currently-closed fish and chip shop on Bolton Brow in Sowerby Bridge is up for sale for £55,000

This currently-closed fish and chip shop on Bolton Brow in Sowerby Bridge is up for sale for £55,000

