Starting your own business: Here are 21 of the new businesses that have opened in Halifax and other parts of Calderdale in 2023 including butchers, pub, bargain store and take away
Calderdale has seen plenty of new ventures starting up in 2023.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Sep 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 17:04 GMT
Lots of new businesses have been popping up in Halifax and other parts of the borough – from restaurants and cafes to a cool new clothes shop and a bargain store.
Here we take a look at 18 of the new businesses that have welcomed customers for the first time so far in 2023.
What's on in Halifax: New Christmas parade for Halifax town centre that organisers say will be event 'people want to mark on their calendars'
1 / 6