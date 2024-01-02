Clip 'n Climb is coming to Halifax - new location is to be part of Galactic Golf in town centre

A new Clip ‘n Climb centre is coming to Halifax this year.

A new Clip ‘n Climb facility will open in February 2024 as part of Galactic Golf.

Offering 18 individual climbing challenges in total including the Ladder, the Skyscraper and Speed Climb where challengers test themselves against the clock, with four routes that are designed for two climbers including one where climbers can race each other face to face, and the test of strength and nerve Vertical Drop Slide.

Owners Paul, Michael, George and Tony Ioannou are experienced leisure entrepreneurs, taking Halifax Snooker Club and creating Electric Bowl a multi-faceted leisure venue offering Tenpin Bowling, Pool, Snooker, Electronic Darts, and Motor Sports Simulators.

After expanding into another building, they developed Galactic Golf, a 36 hole adventure golf venue, and are now adding Clip ‘n Climb alongside the golf.

Paul Ioannou said: “When the opportunity to bring Clip ‘n Climb to Halifax arose, we knew it was the perfect addition to our offering.

"It’s a great family-friendly activity that can be experienced by all abilities, from young starters to experienced climbers.

"It has a positive impact on fitness and mental health and most importantly, it’s a lot of fun.”

Safety briefings take place before each session and fully trained staff are always on hand to help and encourage in the climbing arena.

Halifax will be the 85th Clip ‘n Climb centre in the UK, with over 360 centres worldwide.