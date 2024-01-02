News you can trust since 1853
The new year is a popular time for many to think about moving house, with Rightmove reporting last year it saw its busiest ever festive period for home-mover activity.
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 06:00 GMT
Here are 12 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This seven bedroom property with two detached cottages is on the market for £1,950,000 with Charnock Bates

1. Hartley Royd Estate, Bluebell Lane, Todmorden

This seven bedroom property with two detached cottages is on the market for £1,950,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates

This five bedroom home is on the market for £1,650,000 with Charnock Bates

2. Hargreaves Head House, Brighouse and Denholm Gate Road, Northowram

This five bedroom home is on the market for £1,650,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates

3. Higher Murgatshaw Farm, Colden Valley, Hebden Bridge

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates

This detached home is on the market for £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates

4. 10 Blake Hill End Farm, Shibden

This detached home is on the market for £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates

