WhatsApp has stopped working on many iPhone models this month 😱

WhatsApp has stopped working on certain iPhones.

Old handsets can no longer use the messaging app.

But is your phone one of the models impacted?

Thousands of iPhone users can no longer use WhatsApp as it has stopped working on older models. It is a blow to many and may mean you need to fork out for a new handset.

Android users were hit by this change earlier in the year - but it has now arrived to Apple customers. The mega popular messaging app now only works on phones with iOS 15.1 or later.

But which iPhone devices can no longer use WhatsApp? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is WhatsApp no longer working on some phones?

WhatsApp app on an older iPhone model | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The messaging giant has been rolling out changes to its compatibility in recent months and years. It means that older devices are being left behind - as WhatsApp tailors its service for more modern handsets.

Metro reports that WhatsApp’s owner Meta says the changes are part of regular updates to make sure it stays secure and functional while keeping up with newer models of phones. If you haven’t upgraded your device in a while it might be time.

Full list of iPhones that WhatsApp no longer works with

If your iPhone is not compatible with iOS 15.1 or later you might have noticed that WhatsApp has stopped working on it. Meta rolled out the change on May 5.

It includes iPhone 5, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Older models than those devices, which date back as far as 2012, are also no longer compatible with WhatsApp.

You can check which iOS system you have by going to the settings, clicking through to general and then about. Once in this option you can find the option called version and that will tell you what operating system your phone carries.

