Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Critics have said the initiative echoes the 1970s ‘milk nurses’ scandal 🤔

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco is under fire for a pilot program where Danone-funded midwives provide infant feeding advice

Critics argue the initiative echoes the 1970s ‘milk nurses’ scandal, which misled parents about formula feeding

The midwives wear branded uniforms and receive training from the formula company, raising ethical concerns

A midwife resigned, calling the program ‘unethical’ and a breach of trust with mothers

Campaigners say the scheme undermines breastfeeding and breaches international marketing guidelines

A major UK supermarket is facing calls to end an “unethical” trial in which midwives, funded by Danone, provide infant feeding advice to customers.

As part of the initiative at Tesco’s Cheshunt store in Hertfordshire, the midwives wear branded uniforms and have received training from the formula company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But critics have expressed concerns, saying that the scheme is reminiscent of the 1970s “milk nurses” scandal, where formula company representatives dressed as nurses to promote formula milk to parents.

Particularly in developing countries, the “nurses” misled parents into believing they were healthcare professionals and that formula feeding was a superior or equivalent alternative to breastfeeding.

Parents who switched to formula often mixed it with unsafe water or diluted it to save money, leading to malnutrition, illness, and increased infant mortality rates.

Formula companies targeted low-income families and communities where breastfeeding was not only essential for health but also more economical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A midwife employed by Danone resigned from the pilot program last month, telling The BMJ she could not support what she described as an “unethical” service.

The journal reported her saying: “Because of the history, I just don’t want to be associated with formula companies breaking the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes. It’s unethical.

“That was the line I couldn’t cross – women trust me because I am a midwife. The bottom line is we’re making Danone look good, we’re increasing their revenue and product likeability, when actually that’s not our role.

She added: “As midwives we should protect women and advocate for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes, established by the World Health Organisation and Unicef in 1981, and adopted as law in over 100 countries, specifies that "marketing personnel" should avoid direct or indirect contact with “pregnant women or with mothers of infants and young children”.

While UK law incorporates certain aspects of the code, it does not fully implement all of its provisions.

A spokesperson for Danone UK & Ireland said the initiative was intended solely to provide "impartial, nutritional expertise." They said that the branded uniforms were "not mandatory in any way", and that the company is considering "all feedback" as part of the pilot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Sibson, director of the First Steps Nutrition Trust, a charity advocating for healthy eating in children under five, told The BMJ that Danone was employing a well-established marketing strategy.

She said: “They’re not breaking UK laws but they do break the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes which clearly advises against marketing personnel seeking direct or indirect contact with pregnant women or mothers.

“The issue is that UK laws fall short of what they should be. Danone is using its baby club name and logo to promote its service, and so indirectly promoting its products.”

Sibson urged Tesco to terminate its partnership with Danone, saying: “What we know is that most women in the UK want to breastfeed in some ways and this is an example where they undermine women’s self-efficacy to breastfeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is at odds with Tesco’s objectives around improving the healthfulness of their retail offer. It is time they took a better look at the baby food aisle.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “The pilot concludes at the end of January, and we will reflect on the views raised by customers and stakeholders when deciding how we support customers in the future.”

What do you think about Tesco's partnership with Danone and the concerns raised about this trial? Should companies be allowed to promote formula feeding in this way? Share your thoughts in the comments section.