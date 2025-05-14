A Calderdale councillor says urgent action is needed to tackle anti-social and unauthorised car sales and repair businesses being run from people’s homes.

As well as taking up street parking spaces, noise and light pollution from some of these is making life a misery for residents, disturbing their sleep, claimed Coun Ashley Evans.

Coun Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said there were at least four or five examples of businesses like these in his ward and he was sure other wards had similar problems.

Issues related to them included gardens being concreted over allowing vehicles in various states of disrepair to be stored.

One he knew of had 25 vehicles within the curtilage of its premises, he said.

“There are more cars and recovery vehicles parked in the streets and on pavements, making it difficult for residents to park their own vehicles – I think this could be regarded as a form of anti-social behaviour as well.

“A lot of activity goes on light and noise pollution into the night and early hours, in many cases disturbing people’s sleep,” said Coun Evans.

He added there were surely legal issues and, if they were businesses, “should they not be charged business rates?”

Residents were understandably frustrated and respect for the local authority would further decline if those responsible were allowed to get away with it, he said.

Raising the issue in a questions-to-cabinet members session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Evans said action would need to be co-ordinated across council departments including planning, anti-social behaviour teams, council tax and parking services, and the police as a matter of urgency.

“They all need to work together on these issues because they overlap – please, can you instruct and support officers to take some action?” he asked.

Responding, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said she was aware Coun Evans had raised the issues in Safer, Cleaner, Greener team meetings which included wider partners, including the police and other emergency services.

She would raise the issues with officers.

“I think the point that you made around a co-ordinated response is key,” said Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden).