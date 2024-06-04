Cragg Vale's Little Valley Brewery announces the sale of its brand to Great Newsome Brewery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale’s Little Valley Brewery has announced the sale of its brand to Great Newsome Brewery.

Little Valley owners Wim van der Spek and Sue Cooper said: “We’re delighted to pass on the baton to another family owned, Yorkshire brewery.

"What impressed us about Great Newsome was their enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring that the Little Valley brand remains organic.

"As one of the very few organic beer producers in the UK, it’s great to know our legacy will continue.”

From Left to Right: James Hodgson, Wim van der Spek, Donna Hodgson, Matthew Hodgson, Sue Cooper

Little Valley, based in Cragg Vale, was set up in 2005 by a Dutch master brewer and his English partner, the two having met while cycling in South Asia and the Middle East.

Matthew Hodgson, director at East Yorkshire based Great Newsome Brewery, said: “We are extremely excited to be carrying on the great work that Wim and Sue have done.

"Little Valley is known for its bottle beer range available in retailers throughout the north of England.

"At Great Newsome a greater proportion of our business in sales of our established cask beer range, so we believe that the addition of the Little Valley brand will work very well.

“Our intention is for it to be business as usual for fans and customers of Little Valley Brewery beers.

"The whole Great Newsome Brewery team is looking forward to brewing the fantastic Little Valley beers with the same passion that both Wim and Sue have.”