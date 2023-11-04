News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Craggs Energy secures a double victory at the Calderdale Business Awards

Cragg Vale-based business Craggs Energy is delighted to have won two awards at the most recent Calderdale Business Awards.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company has been honoured with the titles of Employer of the Year and Business of the Year, solidifying its position as a standout contributor to the local business landscape.

Matthew Crockett, Managing Director at Craggs Energy said: "We are honoured to have received both the award we were nominated for and the prestigious Business of the Year award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This recognition stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, of which I couldn't be prouder.

Most Popular
Craggs Energy secures a double victory at the Calderdale Business AwardsCraggs Energy secures a double victory at the Calderdale Business Awards
Craggs Energy secures a double victory at the Calderdale Business Awards

“At Craggs Energy, we believe that our employees are our most valuable assets, and we are committed to empowering our workforce. This accolade reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering a supportive and thriving workplace. We place high value on our employees, customers, and the community we serve.

Read More
Read more: New discount retailer set to open new store in Halifax later this wee...

“Not only this but winning the Business of the Year award highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation within our industry. Our sustained growth, relentless pursuit of quality, and dedication to customer satisfaction drive us to continue providing reliable and renewable fuel solutions for our Calderdale community for years to come.”

Emily Yates, Transport and Operations Planner said: "We had a fantastic evening at the awards ceremony and we were blown away to be recognised for two awards. Over the past twelve months, we have seen lots of improvements within the business including the introduction of a dog-friendly office, revamped breakout areas, internal awards and recognition and more regular staff incentives including meals and team nights out.

Craggs Energy Managing Director, Matthew Crockett and award sponsor Allie Butterworth from Lloyds Banking GroupCraggs Energy Managing Director, Matthew Crockett and award sponsor Allie Butterworth from Lloyds Banking Group
Craggs Energy Managing Director, Matthew Crockett and award sponsor Allie Butterworth from Lloyds Banking Group
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I feel privileged to be working with such an amazing team and to share in the growing success of our one hundred per cent employee-owned business. The continued incentives and benefits that are introduced keep the team motivated and feeling valued. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.”

Craggs Energy says its double victory at the Calderdale Business Awards 2023 is a testament to its enduring commitment to colleagues, community, and industry.

The firm says that as it continues to grow and evolve, presence in the energy sector remains influential and dedication to excellence is unwavering.