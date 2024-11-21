Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy and well-known Brighouse town centre cafe is up for sale.

Crust and Crumb, on Commercial Street, is open as usual but is on the market for £70,000.

The business has posted that it will keep the cafe open as usual until the right buyer is chosen and all bookings will be honoured.

The Crust and Crumb van, used for outside catering and events, and the gelato and arcade bakery are not included in the sale.

According to the listing on Rightmove, the cafe is “one of the town’s best-loved” and there is potential to add evening openings.

"Brighouse has a rich industrial heritage and thriving economy, with lots of independent and unique shops, bars and restaurants,” says the listing.

"The business is well-established in the Brighouse food scene and is a huge favourite with local residents and visitors to the town.

"Brighouse hosts many street events and fairs throughout the year and the cafe is well placed to take advantage of these.

"This is a very busy cafe which also benefits from a full licence to serve and supply alcohol.

" It would suit ambitious new owners who wish to operate a daytime cafe and then transition to an evening bistro or pizza parlour.

"Currently the cafe only opens daytimes and yet still takes £6,000 to £7,000 per week, leaving huge potential to increase takings with an evening offering.

"Prominent, mid-parade cafe with outside seating for 12 or more.”

Inside, the listing says the cafe has seating for 22 plus a lounge area with sofas accommodating a further 10 to 12 customers.