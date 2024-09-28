Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new wellness club with ice baths and saunas has opened in Halifax.

Revive Wellness Club Halifax offers aims to provide a unique set of benefits by using the effect of heat and cold on the body.

As one of the largest contrast therapy clubs in the North, Revive Wellness Club Halifax features four ice baths, a 12-person Finnish sauna alongside a large relaxation lounge and coffee bar.

Monthly membership is available, and the experience is open for group bookings where work colleagues and friends can book the facility privately.

The firm's first branch in the North has opened at Dean Clough in Halifax

Contrast therapy, also known as hot and cold therapy, traces back to ancient healing practices but has seen a recent resurgence in popularity as a holistic approach to enhancing overall wellbeing.

Terry Holt, franchise owner at Revive Wellness Club Halifax, said: “We are delighted to launch Revive Wellness Club at Dean Clough as our first in the North.

"The venue is the perfect environment for a relaxing experience with stunning buildings and tranquil surroundings.

"We are well placed to provide stress relieving therapy for more than 3,000 people working at Dean Clough as well as for people who visit for its incredible leisure appeal.”

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome Revive Wellness Club to the Dean Clough family. It perfectly complements the broad range of therapeutic experiences we already have on site, not just for our vast working community but also for destination visitors.

“Contrast Therapy has proven to work wonders for overall wellbeing which we wholeheartedly support here at Dean Clough, although I have yet to take the plunge!”