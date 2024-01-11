A coffee shop has opened its doors at its new premises after moving from West Vale to part of Halifax.

Distinct Coffee has also undergone a rebrand, becoming Social by Distinct Coffee to coincide with its new home in Skircoat Green.

It has moved from Victoria Road in West Vale, where it had started up in July, to where Mooii Photography used to be on Skircoat Green Road.

A spokesperson for the coffee shop, said: “This location is a lot better suited to us.

"We would have happily stayed in West Vale but when this opportunity came up, we just thought it was a better location.”

The cafe has expanded its menu, including offering more breakfast items alongside delicious bakes and hot drinks.

It only opened on Monday but has already had a positive response, said Sam.

"The first few days have been really positive,” he said.

"It’s been busier than we expected.”

Photos by Jim Fitton

