Happy Valley: 16 brilliant behind the scenes photos taken by James Norton during filming of hit Sally Wainwright TV show Happy Valley
Actor James Norton delighted Happy Valley fans when he shared these behind the scenes shots taken while he was filming the hugely popular drama.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
As we remember this time 12 months ago when the nation was gripped by Happy Valley fever, we are taking another look at these fascinating photos.
James, who played Tommy Lee Royce, posted the snaps from all three series on his Instagram page.
They include photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.
Millions tuned in to watch the hit series, which culminated in a dramatic showdown between Tommy and Catherine.
