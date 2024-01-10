News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
James Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce, with Alex Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius KenezevicJames Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce, with Alex Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Kenezevic
James Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce, with Alex Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Kenezevic

Happy Valley: 16 brilliant behind the scenes photos taken by James Norton during filming of hit Sally Wainwright TV show Happy Valley

Actor James Norton delighted Happy Valley fans when he shared these behind the scenes shots taken while he was filming the hugely popular drama.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT

As we remember this time 12 months ago when the nation was gripped by Happy Valley fever, we are taking another look at these fascinating photos.

James, who played Tommy Lee Royce, posted the snaps from all three series on his Instagram page.

They include photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Millions tuned in to watch the hit series, which culminated in a dramatic showdown between Tommy and Catherine.

What people thought of Happy Valley season three finale: BBC drama ends with a dramatic extended episode

Happy Valley: How Hebden Bridge shop helped Sarah Lancashire say farewell to cast and crew

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 37 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

1. Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The Happy Valley cast having a read-through

2. Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

The Happy Valley cast having a read-through Photo: subm

Photo Sales
James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley

3. Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood

4. Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Happy ValleyInstagramBBCHebden Bridge