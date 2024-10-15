Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale landlord who is believed to be the oldest in the country and whose mother was the oldest landlady has won a long-service award.

At the grand old age of 95, Frank Collins is still licensee of the Dog and Partridge Inn in Sowood – a pub his family have run for almost 70 years.

Now the Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA have honoured his many years in the trade with a special award, presented in recognition of Frank’s “outstanding service to pub customers and to the community over many years”.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Frank is a legendary figure and a true gentleman who looks many years younger than his age.

"He is energetic, has a very positive approach to life and has an excellent sense of humour.”

After being presented with his award by the CAMRA branch members, Frank treated them and customers to some classic tunes on the pub’s piano.

Frank first became involved in the hospitality industry in 1945 at the age of 16.

His father acquired the Dog and Partridge in March 1956 and, after his father’s death, the pub was run by Frank’s mother, Mabel.

She ran the Dog and Partridge for more than 40 years and was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as being England’s oldest and longest-serving landlady.

Frank took over the licence of the pub in 2000 and has continued to run the pub ever since.

The Dog and Partridge is a late 18th century Grade II listed pub which the Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA branch is largely unchanged since 1956.

The spokesman for the branch added: “It is a classic example of a rural, traditional, real ale pub and has two rooms, plus loos, and is akin to walking into someone’s living room.

"It has a loyal band of locals, is very popular and is well supported by the community.

"The pub is filled with old photographs and memorabilia and there is no TV, no juke box and no fruit machines, just the sound of chatter and banter.

"It is a traditional pub-goers dream venue and serves two cask ales on handpump and a range of other drinks.”