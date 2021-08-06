Double awards shortlist success for global Amazon agency

Venture Forge CEO, Andrew Banks

Venture Forge, which is has an office in Halifax, has been shortlisted as one of the finalists in two categories in the Global eCommerce Awards 2021, which recognise, reward and celebrate outstanding eCommerce creativity, ingenuity and innovation from around the globe.

The agency, which specialises in driving consumer brand sales, revenue and market dominance across Amazon, is in the running for ‘Global eCommerce Small Agency of the Year’.

The category recognises small agencies in the industry that are making a positive impact in the sector.

In addition, Venture Forge has submitted a nomination for account manager Becca Cain in the ‘Global eCommerce Rising Star Award (Under 30)’ category. The finalists will be announced on September 2 in a virtual awards ceremony.

Venture Forge has also been shortlisted in the UK Agency Awards’ ‘Most Impressive Small Agency Growth’ category. The UK Agency Awards reward creative, design, digital, marketing, advertising, media and public relations agencies that are based in the UK.

Venture Forge CEO, Andrew Banks, said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised by two industry-leading awards for the work we do, and to be able to raise awareness and showcase the successes of the Venture Forge team.

“Being shortlisted for two prestigious awards is a testament to the team’s drive, determination and hard work to achieve success globally across Amazon for our clients, and to ensure that the agency continues its success and continues to grow.”