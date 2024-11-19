Downtown Burger: Signs spotted for new burger place opening up in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT
A new burger restaurant is opening in Halifax town centre

Signs have been spotted up in the window of a currently-vacant premises on Old Market, opposite Greens Photo Shop, for Downtown Burger Halifax.

There are no other details other than the eatery is “coming soon”.

The new premises does not yet appear to have any social media accounts.

