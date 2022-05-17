Regional manufacturers BorgWarner, Thurston Group, Sulzer, Nufarm, MPM Bradford, Leeds Welding Company, Austar, Sewtec, NPS Group, Allsops, Hystat, Aflexhose, Austar, Reliance and Radicon started cycling and running on the 13th of May at 7am and finished 24 hours later, keeping the bike and treadmill running in tandem at E3R’s on-site gym at their Head Office in Elland, with E3R employees cycling and running throughout the night.

E3R specialises in engineering and manufacturing recruitment, and like many industries within the UK, there has been a huge push to prioritise mental health in the workplace, accelerated by the impact the Covid pandemic and as a result has seen multiple organisations re-evaluate how they can better support their employees by introducing mental health initiatives.

E3R Director Andrew Joseph said: “We know the impact mental health has on everyone at some stage in their lives and ensuring we are fully supportive, of our employees, candidates and clients is of huge importance to our core values and looking after the whole person regardless of the responsibility we have for them is and will always be at the forefront of what we do.

E3R raises over £3,300 for Andy’s Man Club together with Yorkshire’s manufacturing leaders

“To support Andy’s Man Club and the brilliant work they do, we decided to run the BIG Ride & Run fundraiser during Mental Health Awareness Week to raise as much awareness as possible for the charity and bring our clients, suppliers, and teams together to show how by working together, we can make a difference.

“The BIG Ride & Run was a truly gruelling challenge with 24 hours of none stop activity. I’d like to say thank you to everyone that got involved for their amazing efforts; our employees, clients and suppliers who participated, and everyone that kindly donated. It was a great fundraising event and I feel proud of what we have all achieved raising over £3,300 for Andy’s Man Club - together we made a difference and will continue making a difference.”

Andy’s Man Club was founded in 2016, after the tragic loss of Andy Roberts, by Andy’s Brother-in-law, Luke Ambler and Andy’s Mother, Elaine Roberts, to prevent other families from the suffering they had been through. As a men’s mental health charity, the goal of the organisation is to provide free-to-attend talking groups for men, destigmatise Male Mental health, provide men with a safe space to talk, address their feelings and support other men struggling with mental health issues.

Lucas Whitehead from Andy’s Man Club commented on the partnership: “We are a donation lead charity, so we are delighted that E3 Recruitment has selected Andy’s Man Club as a charity partner. These last 12 months have seen us opening over 50 new clubs to support more men across the UK in England, Scotland, and Wales, so we now have 102 clubs nationwide.