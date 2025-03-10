Calderdale is set to welcome a new Indian restaurant and takeaway.

Zaiqa, which has another restaurant in Skipton, is opening up in Sowerby Bridge,

It will be on Townhall Street, where Taste of India used to be.

Its opening date will be Wednesday, April 2.

According to its website, specialises in Indian food that is free range with no added colours and low in fat and the “freshest herb and spices from around the world”.

"If you are looking for somewhere that consistently serves high standards of food, has a buzzing atmosphere, and has an attentive staff, Zaiqa Indian Restaurant is the place for you,” says the website.

"Catering to both a la carte and takeaway customers, it offers a service that is second-to-none.

"We boast some of the finest and most authentic chefs from India, preparing creative and innovative dishes.”

For more details, visit the restaurant’s website at https://zaiqasowerbybridge.co.uk/