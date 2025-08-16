Elland-based co-op wins great taste award for oat pasta innovation

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Elland-based worker co-op Suma Wholefoods is celebrating national recognition after its Organic Rigatoni Oat Pasta was awarded a one-star Great Taste Award – one of the food industry’s most respected accolades.

Judges praised the pasta for its “oat-rich creaminess,” “wholesome chewy bite,” and “characterful flavour that lingers.”

Made from organic oats and cut with traditional bronze dies, the pasta stood out in a year where less than 40 per cent of entries received an award.

The Great Taste Awards, run by the Guild of Fine Food, are known as the gold standard of food and drink.

Every product is blind-tasted by industry experts, with stars awarded purely on flavour.

“We’re proud to see our oat pasta recognised at this level,” said Sophie Ziegler-Jones, Suma’s Comms and PR Lead.

“As a co-op based right here in the Colne Valley, we’re passionate about making high-quality, plant-based food that’s both sustainable and delicious.

"This award is a real credit to the care that goes into every product.”

