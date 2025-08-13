The summer season continued as the Chicago band – Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin – played a visually-stunning two-hour show in Halifax’s historic venue as part of their Aghori tour.
Opening with Glass’ Theme, Heavy Metal Machine, and Where Boys Fear To Tread, they included Pentagrams, Edin and Sighommi from 2024 album Aghori Mhori Mei, and closed with The Everlasting Gaze.
Warming to the night’s crowd, frontman Billy Corgan told the Halifax audience: “I like this place – I had fish and chips here yesterday and I love it!”
To which fans responded with a “Yorkshire” chant, with Corgan responding: “I heard about this chant, you’re not saying what I think it sounds like… you’re saying Yorkshire, Yorkshire!”
Los Angeles rock band Rocket opened the show, followed by a set from post-punk revival band White Lies before the headliners took to the stage.
This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall series continues on Saturday with Supergrass (August 16), followed by Faithless (August 22), Doves (August 23) and Khruangbin (August 24).