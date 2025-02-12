Elland-based Larvin Group looking to recruit new staff as part of expansion plans

Elland-based family company the Larvin Group is rebranding, expanding and creating new jobs.

Managing director Luke Larvin began almost 15 years ago with the establishment of asset finance company Full Circle Asset Finance Limited, specialising in all forms of commercial and asset finance to help businesses grow.

In more recent years he launched FleetFinders Limited, a commercial vehicle solution company selling new LCVs and HGVs.

With his wife Ruby Larvin, director, who is now a valuable member of the staff, FleetFinders has completed another successful business deal with Brighouse-based utilities company Heffernan Utilities.

“Since establishing FleetFinders Limited four years ago we have gone from strength to strength and we continue to build on our service proposition for our customers,” said Luke.

Heffernan's, which is currently working on a project at Calderdale Royal Hospital, has recently expanded its fleet with the help of FleetFinders to include two Ford Transit panel vans, a Ford Transit tipper and an 18-tonne DAF Hotbox.

Luke Heffernan, of Heffernan Utilities, said: “Once again the team at FleetFinders were able to source the vehicles we required at a competitive price.

“Being able to get all our requirements taken care of by one company saves us time. It’s also great to support another local family business.”

The Larvin Group has also completed recent deals with fellow Calderdale companies, including Megson Utilities and their boss, Kevin Megson, a former prominent local footballer and coach with Ovenden; MJB Excavation & Plant Hire, one of Yorkshire’s leading specialists; Rowley Utilities, a new start-up utility company headed up by Reece Rowley; and SDF Plumbing & Gas Ltd.

Work will be done on-site at FleetFinders’ new premises in Elland, and the company is looking to recruit more staff.

Luke said he is delighted that he is working with and supporting local companies.

He added: “We have ambitious growth plans over the coming years and with that look forward to employing more local people.”

The Larvin Group has also been sponsors of semi-professional Brighouse Town AFC for the past three seasons.

The Northern Premier League East Division side will be playing a major part with the company’s rebranding programme for mid-November onwards.