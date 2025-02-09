Elland Business Wins New Salon of the Year

365 Awards is thrilled to announce Lashes, Aesthetics & Piercings By Clare as the winner of New Salon of the Year 2025!

This recognition celebrates the remarkable achievements of Clare Powell, the inspiring founder and owner of this exceptional beauty salon.

New Salon of the Year 2025 by 365 Awards

Located in the heart of Yorkshire, Clare’s salon in Elland (Halifax) is much more than a beauty destination - it's a hub of professionalism, community spirit and heartfelt service. Specialising in lashes, brows, aesthetics, and piercings, Clare has built a business that offers impeccable treatments tailored to the needs of each client.

Lashes Aesthetics & Piercings By Clare Wins New Salon of the Year at 365 Awards

A Journey of Passion and Dedication

Clare Powell’s story is one of determination, resilience, and passion. Reflecting on her journey, Clare shares:"I have worked my upmost and strived to be the best I can be in the industry. This time last year I was in a completely different profession and within that time I have trained and trained and now have a full-time business booked up Monday to Sunday. I adore what I do and love each and every one of my clients."

In just one year, Clare has transformed her dream into a flourishing reality, becoming a qualified and insured lash and brow artist, an aesthetics practitioner, and an expert in brow extensions and piercings. Her clients rave about the salon’s welcoming atmosphere, outstanding results, and Clare’s warm, accommodating nature that is second to none.

Client Testimonials That Speak Volumes

Trophies and certificates for award winning businesses at 365awards.co.uk

Clare’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Here’s what some of her clients have to say about their positive experiences:

"Such a lovely women and always a great atmosphere! Wouldn’t trust anybody else with my lashes!! Highly recommend" Nikki Donohoe

"Always makes feel at ease and so welcoming. She also does the most cutest aftercare kits for all her services." Micheala Moore

"Clare takes pride and patience in her work. She has great time management skills and has a comfortable homely environment which helps people feel at ease. Cannot recommend Clare enough for the treatments and services she offers as each person is treated individually and professionally and is welcomed without prejudice. 5 stars Clare! Well done" Kirsty Webb

Elland Business Wins New Salon of the Year

"Clare did an amazing job with my new russian lashes and was very welcoming and professional." Ella-Mae Illingworth"Clare is one of a kind, such a lovely lady, with a heart of gold. She always goes that extra mile and makes me feel 100% comfortable, whilst being professional. She is the best lash tech in Yorkshire!" Amy Shaughnessy

"Clare is FANTASTIC. She is so welcoming and personable. The salon environment is stunning, clean, cosy, we absolutely love going. Clare is just so fantastic and I wouldn’t go to any other salon now" Adrienne Marshall

"Gorgeous little salon, with a mighty punch. Seeing the business flourish has been a joy to see and Clare is the most accommodating person ever. Unique proposition with a truly lovely welcoming owner"

These testimonials reflect the personal touch and commitment Clare brings to every treatment, ensuring that every client leaves her salon feeling valued and confident.

Products, Services, and a Community Spirit

Clare’s salon offers a wide array of treatments, including:

Stunning Russian lashes and lash liftsBrow extensions and brow artistryProfessional piercingsAdvanced aesthetic treatments

Congratulations Lashes, Aesthetics & Piercings By Clare

A Bright Future for Lashes, Aesthetics & Piercings By ClareWinning New Salon of the Year is a testament to Clare’s hard work and her unwavering dedication to her craft. Her salon, described by clients as “stunning” and “homely,” has become a beacon of excellence in the beauty industry.

As Clare continues to grow her business, she remains focused on delivering top-tier treatments while developing genuine relationships with her clients. This award is only the beginning for Lashes, Aesthetics & Piercings By Clare - a salon destined for even greater success.

To experience the magic for yourself, visit Clare’s salon and discover why she’s the talk of the town in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Congratulations, Clare, on this well-deserved recognition from the team at 365 Awards - you truly are the pride of your community and the beauty industry!

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/people/Lashes-Aesthetics-Piercings-By-Clare/61555308500512/