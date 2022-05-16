Elland manufacturer expands green credentials by investing in solar energy and electric vehicles

David Harker of Newsome, Justin Holley of Core Facility Services and Rob Hatfield of Newsome.

Temperature and humidity control specialists, Newsome, hope to future proof themselves against rising global energy costs and support their net zero strategy by installing solar energy and electric vehicle charging points.

Newsome is being supported in the project by energy and sustainability specialists, Core Facility Services, another Calderdale based business.

The 110kW installation of 272 solar panels will create C02 savings of 44,260 kg for Newsome with a return on investment in just over two years. The firm will also install two 22kW charging stations to maintain Newsome’s recent investment in electric vehicles - over 50% of Newsome’s company fleet now consists of long-range electric cars.

Robert Hatfield at Newsome said: “Core have used their energy sector knowledge to prepare a solid business case with detailed feasibility studies to help us evaluate and plan towards generating our own energy.

“In a world where energy security and costs are increasingly unpredictable, having control of our own energy supply will protect our manufacturing operations from uncertainty and embed long-term sustainability.”

The investment by Newsome coincides with their launch of a new range of temperature and humidity control rental equipment which contains low GWP refrigerants, to suit a wide range of applications - helping its own customers to reduce their environmental impact.

The hire fleet will mean businesses can benefit from the latest energy efficient equipment to manage costs, sustainability and compliance without the expense of retrofitting new systems.

Robert continues: “As Core have been helping us to achieve our decarbonisation goals with energy generation and electric vehicle charging points for staff and visitors, we have been working on a hire project that will help our own customers reduce emissions.

“The hire scheme is all part of a wider strategy to make it as easy as possible for us and our customers to be environmentally conscious whilst also keeping costs low.”

Justin Holley of Core Facility Services said: “Core and Newsome are both long-established Yorkshire businesses with sustainability at the heart of their operations and a longstanding mission to help organisations manage and minimise costs.